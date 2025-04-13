A Bhutanese vehicle was spotted violating traffic regulations in Assam's Pathsala town, sparking concern among local residents and commuters.

Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle, bearing registration number BP 1B9110, was involved in multiple violations, including wrong-side driving, illegal parking, and overspeeding in a congested area.

The incident has raised questions about the monitoring of foreign vehicles entering the region.

Locals have urged authorities to tighten oversight and ensure better enforcement of traffic rules, particularly for vehicles from neighboring countries.

In response, traffic officials have reminded all drivers—domestic and foreign—of the importance of adhering to Indian traffic laws while operating within the country.