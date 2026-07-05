Assam bids farewell to Kaziranga's veteran patrol elephant Joymala after 34 years of service

Kaziranga National Park has bid farewell to Joymala, one of its longest-serving patrol elephants, following her death after more than three decades of service in wildlife protection. Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on July 5 paid tribute to the elephant, describing her as one of Kaziranga's "finest jungle warriors" whose contribution to conservation would be remembered for generations.

Born in 1960, Joymala joined Kaziranga in 1992 and spent 34 years assisting forest personnel in anti-poaching patrols, wildlife monitoring, rescue missions and routine protection work. During her years of service, she became an integral part of the park's conservation efforts.

Paying tribute, the Minister recalled the widely recognised 2004 incident in which a stray tiger leapt over Joymala while she was out on patrol. The dramatic moment, captured on camera, gained international attention and went on to become one of the most iconic images associated with Kaziranga, showcasing the composure of the patrol elephant and her mahout.

"Joymala was far more than a patrol elephant. She was a trusted companion of generations of forest guards and mahouts who dedicated their lives to protecting Kaziranga," the Minister said, adding that "her service and sacrifice will always remain a source of inspiration" for those involved in wildlife conservation.

Joymala was looked after for several years by veteran mahout Satyaban Pegu before her care was later taken over by mahout Nilakhanta Koch. Despite receiving veterinary treatment for nearly a year for a prolonged illness, she died on Saturday night in the Naloni area under the Agoratoli Range of Kaziranga National Park.

The park accorded Joymala a ceremonial Guard of Honour during her last rites, with forest officials and staff gathering to pay their final respects to the elephant that had spent decades safeguarding Kaziranga's wildlife.

The Minister said Joymala's life reflected the indispensable role played by patrol elephants in the park's conservation success. Working across flood-prone landscapes, dense forests and difficult terrain, these elephants continue to be key partners in anti-poaching operations and wildlife protection.

He also noted that Joymala's legacy will continue through her children and grandchildren, several of whom are serving as patrol elephants in Kaziranga, carrying forward the responsibility of protecting one of the world's best-known wildlife reserves.

"As Kaziranga bids farewell to one of its greatest guardians, Joymala's legacy of courage, loyalty and selfless service will forever remain etched in the history of the park," the Minister said.