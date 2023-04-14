Six people were hospitalized due to food poisoning in the Jogighopa area of Bongaigaon district on the occasion of Charak Puja. The incident took place at Chalantapara Rangatila on the day of the festival, amidst the ongoing celebrations of Bihu.

The victims had consumed snacks at home, which led to their sickness. According to reports, the poisoning was caused by curd-incision. Chandiram Malo, Sushant Malo, Abhiram Malo, Kanchiram Malo, Nepal Malo, Renu Malo, and Rajiv Halder were the individuals affected by food poisoning.

Soon after consuming the snacks, the victims began to experience vomiting and other symptoms of food poisoning. They were then taken to Chalantapara Primary Health Centre for treatment. However, after the initial check-up, the victims were referred to Bongaigaon Civil Hospital for better treatment.

The local administration has urged people to be cautious while consuming food during festivals and to take necessary precautions to prevent any incidents of food poisoning.

In the wake of this incident, the local authorities have also launched an investigation to identify the source of the contaminated food.