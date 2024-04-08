The Assam government has pledged to extend financial support amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh to each Bihu committees of the state.

With a total allocation of Rs 35 crore, this initiative aims to benefit 2,306 Bihu committees across Assam. However, disbursement of these funds is contingent upon obtaining approval from the Election Commission, a procedural step necessitated by the ongoing electoral process.

Notably, this is not the first instance of such financial assistance from the state government. Similar aid was provided to Bihu committees in the previous year. Despite the government's intention to announce this year's assistance, the formal declaration has been delayed due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to nurturing and safeguarding cultural festivities. By injecting financial support into the Bihu celebrations, it is anticipated that the vibrancy and success of this significant festival will be further enhanced, benefiting communities throughout Assam.

As preparations for the Bihu festival, the largest celebration in Assam, are underway, various Bihu organizing committees have been actively arranging Bihu dance workshops across different regions of the state, reflecting the fervor and enthusiasm surrounding the upcoming festivities.

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