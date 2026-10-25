A Bihu troupe was allegedly assaulted during a Durga Puja event organised by Hindustan Club in Assam’s Sribhumi district after a group of people reportedly objected to Assamese songs being played in the Barak Valley, according to an initial report on Saturday, October 24.

According to the allegations, the group confronted members of the troupe, claiming that Assamese songs should not be played in the Barak Valley, before allegedly assaulting the performers. All members of the troupe reportedly sustained serious injuries in the incident.

The attackers also allegedly damaged several traditional Bihu musical instruments, while some instruments were reportedly taken away. A gold chain belonging to one of the young troupe members was also allegedly stolen during the incident.

The troupe had reportedly been invited to perform at the Durga Puja programme organised by Hindustan Club. The alleged assault has raised concerns over the safety of cultural performers participating in public events in the region.

The incident has drawn condemnation, with calls for a thorough investigation and legal action against those responsible. A statement on the incident urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure a proper inquiry and called for the accused to be punished in accordance with the law.

Further details, including the identities of those allegedly involved, the circumstances leading to the confrontation and whether a police case has been registered or any arrests have been made, were not available in the initial report.

The allegations are yet to be independently verified, and further details are awaited from the police and other authorities.