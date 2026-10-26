Four more people have been arrested in connection with the alleged attack on a Bihu troupe in Assam’s Sribhumi district, taking the total number of arrests to 17, police said on October 26.

“Further investigation is underway. Sribhumi Police remains committed to upholding the law, safeguarding citizens’ rights and ensuring peace and harmony,” Sribhumi Police said in a statement.

The arrests follow an incident during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession, where a Bihu troupe invited to perform at the event was allegedly attacked by a group of people. Several performers were reportedly injured, while traditional musical instruments were damaged.

Earlier, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh had confirmed the arrest of 13 people in connection with the case. He said a case had been registered at Sribhumi police station and the arrested persons had been produced before a court. Police were also working to identify and apprehend others allegedly involved in the incident.

The arrests came after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, directed the police to take immediate action against those responsible.

Reacting to the incident, Sarma said any attempt to insult Assam’s cultural identity and heritage would not be tolerated and instructed the state police chief to ensure prompt action.

Union minister and former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal also condemned the alleged attack, saying Bihu was central to Assamese society and that any assault on artistes or hostility towards the state’s cultural heritage was unacceptable.

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma termed the incident unforgivable, particularly the alleged assault on performers and damage to traditional instruments such as the dhol and pepa. He called for swift and exemplary action against those involved.