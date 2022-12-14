In a major success to Assam Police, Biker Gang who killed a woman in Bilasipara and posted it on social media with his speeding bike in an accident has been arrested. Police have arrested two culprits involved in the incident. The two culprits have been identified as Minhazul Karim alias Rohan and Akhir Ahmed.

Police said that they arrested the two culprits from Gauripur and Halakura area. Earlier on December 12, the notorious teenage gang "Gangs of Devil" from Assam's Dhubri district uploaded a video on their social media handle detailing how one of its members killed a woman in a car accident.



Sources claim that one of the notorious bikers struck Sakina, a woman, with his speeding bike in Bilasipara, instantly killing her on the spot.One of the members 'Gangs of Devil' triumphantly stated the incident on social media saying, "This biker killed one and came out of lock-up within 10 minutes,"

"This is the strength of the Gang of Devil, and right now we are partying," the group said. The incident had raised serious concerns about the judicial system and the treatment of the woman who died as a result of these miscreants.



Meanwhile, the video shared by the biker gang has gone viral on social media with netizens demanding the arrest of the miscreants and causing harm to people.