Cattle smugglers are continuing to find new ways to elude the law in the state of Assam.

On August 5, Friday late at night, a vehicle carrying smuggled livestock crashed into a biker in Gauripur under the district of Dhubri.

Following this, the motorbike rider was in critical condition and died while being taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident took place near the Gauripur Super Market.



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Aquib Ahmed, a resident of the Sagolchara area of Dhubri, has been identified as the deceased.

Meanwhile, according to officials, one suspected smuggler was also injured and has been admitted to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for treatment, while another smuggler fled the scene.

It is to be mentioned here that three cattle heads were recovered from the Tata Indica passenger vehicle from the incident spot which was on its way to deliver the said cattle.

After the collision, the cattle also suffered significant injuries and had to be rescued by the police with the assistance of the locals.

A case has been registered against the accused involved in carrying livestock illegally and the cows were sent to the veterinary hospital for medical treatment and were provided shelter.