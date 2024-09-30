A biker was fatally attacked by a rhino near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday, September 29, according to local officials. The victim, identified as Saddam Hussain (37), a resident of Sonapur Kachutali in the Kamrup (Metro) district, was riding his motorcycle from Mayong to Chamata when the incident occurred near Haduk Bridge.

Forest officials reported that the rhino had wandered out of the sanctuary and charged at the biker. Nayan Jyoti Das, the Forest Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, confirmed the death and stated, “The rhino came out of the wildlife sanctuary. We are investigating the incident."

This event has raised concerns about human-wildlife conflict in the area, with further investigations underway to determine the circumstances that led to the rhino's escape from the sanctuary.

The incident follows a string of animal attacks in other parts of India. On September 27, four people, including three children, were injured in separate attacks in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. A leopard attacked a 13-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man near Katarniaghat, while two other cases involved suspected wolf attacks in the Bahraich forest division.

Katarniaghat Divisional Forest Officer Shiv Shankar confirmed the leopard attack, adding that the victims are receiving medical treatment.