Bilasipara Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI-Traffic) Sunil Das has been put under Reserve Close in case related to the notorious biker gang ‘Gang of Devils’ who was recently involved in an accident that killed a woman.

ASI Sunil Das has been charged for releasing the ‘Gang of Devils’ biker within 10 minutes of being taken into custody following the accident.

The incident came to light only after the bikers shared a video on social media where they can be seen boasting of being released from police custody within 10 minutes after killing the 70-year-old woman in an accident.

In a major success to Assam Police, Biker Gang who killed a woman in Bilasipara and posted it on social media with his speeding bike in an accident has been arrested.

Police have arrested two culprits involved in the incident who have been identified as Minhazul Karim alias Rohan and Akhir Ahmed.

Police said that they arrested the two culprits from Gauripur and Halakura area.

Earlier on December 12, the notorious teenage gang "Gangs of Devil" from Assam's Dhubri district uploaded a video on their social media handle detailing how one of its members killed a woman in a car accident.

Sources claim that one of the notorious bikers struck Sakina, a woman, with his speeding bike in Bilasipara, instantly killing her on the spot. One of the members 'Gangs of Devil' triumphantly stated the incident on social media saying, "This biker killed one and came out of lock-up within 10 minutes,"

"This is the strength of the Gang of Devil, and right now we are partying," the group said.

The incident had raised serious concerns about the judicial system and the treatment of the woman who died as a result of these miscreants.

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