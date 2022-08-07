Dhubri Police on Sunday arrested one Jahura Khatun, for allegedly having links with the members of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) members and for trying to protect the Bangladesh-based terror outfit.

Police arrested 22-year-old Jahura Khatun from Naeralga Part-ll in Bilasipara, who is the wife of absconding ABT member from Moirabari, under Morigaon District, Abu Tallah.

As Assam Police already began an investigation against the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) members, accordingly the Bilasipara Police reached the residence of Jahura Khatun, who then denied having any mobile phone with her.

"Later we seized two mobile phones from her out of which one of the phone was burned down by her family members to remove the evidences", said Birinchi Borah, SDPO, Bilasipara and informed that a case has been registered against her and forwarded her to court.

Meanwhile, the four suspected jihadi personnel who were arrested in Barpeta and taken into remand for 9 days, were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Barpeta today.

Among the 9 produced accused, 6 were sent to jail and the 3 other, namely, Kajibur Hussain, Sahanur Alam, Hannan ul Islam were again taken into 4 day custody by Barpeta Police.

It is to be mentioned here that Abu Bakkar Siddique, the suspected jihadi who was arrested yesterday was taken in remand for 5 days. Now, a total of 4 suspected jihadi personnel are being taken under custody for more investigation that is to be carried out by various investigating agencies.