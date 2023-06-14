Days after the transfer of Dhubri Superintendent of Police (SP) Aparna Natrajan, the Home Department of the Assam government has now transferred 56 officials including the officer-in-charge (OC) of Bilasipara Police station.

As per reports, OC Jyotirmoy Gayan of the Bilasipara Police Station has been now transferred to Dergaon.

This comes after the police officers allegedly kept a woman in their custody for 6-days along with her two-year-child and a teenager over a charge of murder without registering an FIR in the matter.

Also Read: Assam: Dhubri SP Aparna Natrajan transferred following custodial negligence allegations

Following this, the victim's brother Rafikul Mondal approached the Guwahati High Court, and on June 2, Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta of the Gauhati High Court slammed Natarajan and her coworkers.

Later, on June 7, 2023, the Superintendent of Police, Dhubri, and the concerned police officers appeared before the court in a case with the case number W.P.(Crl.)/20/2023.

The court has also directed these officers to appear in person before the court on June 16, 2023, to provide the most recent progress for review.

Meanwhile, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Majuli’s Balisapori Police Station in Assam has been reserved closed after allegedly being found asking for bribes for performing his duties.

According to reports, the tainted police official had sought Rs 2,500 to let go of a youth detained by the police. Meanwhile, the detained youth, for whose release, Kakoty demanded the money, was identified as Dibyajyoti Nath.

