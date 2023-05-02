Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha has been arrested on extortion charges in the name of a donation for a socio-cultural event.

Taking to his Twitter handle, DGP Assam, GP Singh wrote, "Reference extortion demand at Sivasagar in the name of donation for a socio-cultural event - named accused person, one Shrinkhal Chaliha has been arrested and action is being taken per law."

Further, the top cop added that directions regarding the forceful collection for socio-cultural events would be strictly implemented by Aassam police.



Reference extortion demand at Sivasagar in the name of donation for socio-cultural event - named accused person, one Shrinkhal Chaliha has been arrested and action is being taken per law. @mygovassam directions regarding Forceful collection for socio-cultural events would be… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) May 2, 2023

Earlier, the police cordoned off the area around Chaliha's residence, and heavy security measures have been put in place. However, hours after being placed under house arrest, Chaliha was seen leaving his residence on a two-wheeler.

The police said that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty.

CCTV footage dated April 28 shows a group of men entering a business establishment and reportedly engaging in a verbal spat, following which Shrinkhal Chaliha allegedly spit on the face of the businessman and leave the establishment.

This video has drawn massive condemnation by the netizens demanding the arrest of Shrinkhal Chaliha.

Shrinkhal Chaliha has been alleged to be engaging in hooliganism and threatening, and abusing the business community if they don’t pay ‘Chanda’ (donation).

Locals have alleged the Bir Lachit Sena leader’s immediate arrest for his rising abuses against the business community in Assam especially those not originally from the state.