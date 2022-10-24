Two Bir Lachit Sena members were handed over to the police in Assam’s Morigaon district on October 24 for allegedly harassing locals.

As per sources, two Bir Lachit Sena members were detained and handed over to the police by the local people of Baghara.

Notably, the Veer Lachit Sena has been accused of harassing locals for several days by detaining the dumper trucks and asking for money in the name of various documents.

It was alleged that Rs 15,000 was collected from each dumper under threat to find various documents on the eve of the last Durga Puja.

On October 23, evening, the driver of the dumper and the local people detained two members while trying to collect money.

Although many members of Bir Lachit Sena were able to flee away the scene, two members identified as Biswa Bora and Hemant Das were detained by the mob and later handed over to the police.

Speaking to the media, a local said, "Veer Lachit Sena's members have been collecting money worth Rs 15-25 thousand from each dumper and we were unknown to this".

Further, the locals alleged that the Veer Lachit Sena is showing the least concern about the violation from the state government wherein trees and mountains have been cut down, however, they (Veer Lachit Sena) are collecting money from Assamese youths who are trying to work for survival.