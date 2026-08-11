Assam: Bir Lachit Sena opposes alleged hill mining at Sonaikuchi, seeks CM’s intervention

Bir Lachit Sena submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging immediate intervention against alleged hill excavation and blasting activities at Sonaikuchi in Jagiroad.

The memorandum was submitted through the Jagiroad Sub-District Commissioner on Tuesday, August 11. It was signed by Arup Bora, president of the Jagiroad Regional Committee, and Bhaben Gogoi, chief secretary.

According to the organisation, unrestricted hill excavation and blasting are allegedly being carried out at Sonaikuchi, an area under the Nagaon Forest Division. The organisation expressed concern over the environmental and public health implications of such activities and called for their immediate stoppage.

Bir Lachit Sena also urged the state government not to grant permission or allotment for hill excavation or blasting activities in the greater Jagiroad area, citing the need to protect the environment and safeguard public health.

Speaking to the media, district committee chief secretary Dipmoni Hira demanded legal action against those allegedly involved in blasting activities in violation of prescribed rules.

The delegation that submitted the memorandum included district committee president Hitesh Deka, Jagiroad Regional Committee organisational secretary Lakhi Dutta, publicity secretary Pran Bhushan and district executive member Bikashdeep Deka.