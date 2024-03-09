The Chief Secretary of the Bir Lachit, Sena Sanjit Asom Borah was detained by Garmur Police in Majuli this morning. The arrest came following allegations of incitement and threats made on social media platforms.

Borah was reportedly taken into custody after he allegedly made provocative statements on a social media platform, hinting at a protest against CAA scheduled for an unspecified date.

According to sources within the Garmur police department, Borah's arrest is linked to his online posts, which hinted at a potential disruption labeled 'CAA'. The nature and motive behind this proposed protest remain unclear at this time.