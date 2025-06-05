In a disturbing case reported on World Environment Day, three YouTubers were arrested in the Simen Chapori area of Dhemaji district, Assam for allegedly killing rare wild birds and sharing graphic videos of the act on their YouTube channel to garner views and subscribers.

According to forest officials, the accused — identified as Munindra Mushahary of Hastinapur and Maheshwar Swargiary and Shiviram Swargiary of Lamka village — carried out the killings in the Pitoni region and Kardoiguri village of Simen Chapori. These areas are known for their rich avian biodiversity and serve as nesting grounds for species like the Lesser Whistling Duck, Water Crows, and Cormorants.

The trio allegedly used slingshots to hunt birds and collected numerous eggs from nesting sites. The footage, later uploaded to their YouTube channel ‘JAKRUB’, showed the destruction of habitats and brutal killing of the birds. The channel reportedly had a significant following at the time of the incident.

The content quickly drew widespread public outrage and condemnation from environmentalists and netizens. Acting swiftly under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, forest officials in coordination with the Simen Chapori Police apprehended the three individuals. Although the 33 incriminating videos were deleted from the channel post-arrest, the forest department had already secured the clips as evidence for prosecution.

“This incident is particularly disheartening as it occurred on a day dedicated to environmental preservation,” said a senior forest official. “We must increase grassroots awareness about the importance of wildlife protection. Educational campaigns will be initiated in local communities to prevent such occurrences in the future.”

The police have initiated a full-scale investigation, and if convicted, the accused could face imprisonment ranging from three to seven years under the Wildlife Protection Act.