A venture teacher resident of Assam's Bilasipara was caught red-handed by the authorities of Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for allegedly providing fraudulent birth certificates.

The authorities of the hospital immediately lodged a formal complaint against Hussain, prompting police to initiate an investigation into the matter.

According to sources, Hussain was reportedly involved in an unauthorised issuance of birth certificates, raising concerns about document fraud and potential misuse of government records.

Speaking on the matter, Dr. Ankumoni Saikia, Principal of Dhubri Medical College and Hospital, stated that a racket might be operating behind this fraudulent activity.

The revelation has intensified the ongoing investigation, with authorities now looking into possible links to a larger network involved in document forgery.

Law enforcement agencies are currently examining the details of the case to ascertain the extent of the fraud and whether more individuals were involved. The incident has sparked discussions regarding the need for stricter regulations and oversight in official documentation processes.

Authorities have assured that necessary actions will be taken following the investigation, emphasising that such fraudulent activities will not be tolerated.

The case remains under scrutiny as police continue their inquiry into the allegations against Hussain.