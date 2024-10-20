In a significant development, the central government has issued a directive to the concerned department to include Bishnupriya Manipuri community in the central Other Backward Classes (OBC) list, fulfilling a long-standing demand.

The push for this inclusion had been ongoing for years, with community members persistently advocating for official recognition.

The breakthrough came after the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma formally communicated the demand to the central government through a letter on September 9, emphasizing the importance of granting OBC status to the Bishnupriya Manipuri community.

Acknowledging the request, Social Justice and Empowerment minister Dr Virendra Kumar instructed relevant departments to take prompt action, paving the way for the community's inclusion in the OBC list.

The announcement has sparked a wave of celebration across the Bishnupriya Manipuri community in Patharkandi, Karimganj, with members expressing their heartfelt gratitude to both Patharkandi MLA Krishnendu Paul and the Chief Minister for their efforts in realizing this significant milestone.

The decision is seen as a step towards social and economic upliftment for the community, with hopes for increased access to educational and employment opportunities under the OBC category.

Community leaders have praised the move as a long-overdue recognition of their cultural and social contributions, marking a moment of triumph and renewed optimism.

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