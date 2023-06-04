Amid the soaring temperature in Assam, the district administration in Biswanath, on June 4 reschedule the timings of schools in the district.

''In pursuance of Govt. WT message no. E-308138 /I Did. 03/06/2023 and. order no. DEEO/Sonit/Misc/45/P-11/2023/241-52 dated 03/06/2023 issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Sonitpur, the timing of School under erstwhile Biswanath is hereby re-scheduled due to extreme heatwave in the state and in view of ensuring students' safety and wellbeing,'' an official order dated June 4, 2023 read.

As per the new timing, the classes will be held from 7.30 AM to 12.30 PM in Lower Primary Schools, while in M.E. Schools/MV Schools, the classes will be held from 7.30 AM to 12.45 PM.

On the other hand, the classes for HS and Sr, Sec. Schools will be held from 7.30 AM to 1.15 PM.

Meanwhile, the Kamrup Metro District Administration has also directed to reschedule the normal school timing for both government and private schools.

The order shall come into effect from June 5 onwards and shall remain until further notice.

The timings of the schools will be as follows:

L.P Schools – 7.30 am to 12 noon

M.E Schools- 7.30 am to 12.30 pm

HS/HS Schools- 7.30 am to 1 pm

Also read: Guwahati: Kamrup district administration reschedules school timings amid rising temperature