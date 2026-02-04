Assam BJP accuses Akhil Gogoi of engineering ‘Miya’ settlements in Sivasagar

The Bharatiya Janata Party has criticised Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, alleging he is orchestrating the settlement of 'Miya' communities in the historically significant constituency to secure an electoral advantage.

State BJP spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi targeted Yunis Tamuli, described as a close associate of the MLA, questioning his credentials and accusing him of extortion activities in rural cattle markets while presenting himself as a journalist.

"The key question is who Yunis Tamuli really is," Kalyan Gogoi said, claiming photographs from the 2021 elections revealed Tamuli's proximity to the Raijor Dal legislator.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that Tamuli, acting under the MLA's patronage, has been warning about facilitating the settlement of 'Miya' people in Sivasagar — a development the party termed "a serious threat to the Assamese community."

According to the party, this forms part of a broader strategy involving inter-constituency migration to bolster Akhil Gogoi's re-election prospects in a seat where indigenous votes alone may not suffice.

"Anticipating weak electoral prospects without Miya votes, Akhil Gogoi is clinging to unrealistic hopes of crossing the electoral hurdle through such strategies," Kalyan Gogoi claimed, adding that local residents would resist such plans.

The BJP further criticised the incumbent MLA's developmental record over the past five years, suggesting his recent focus on publicity efforts in areas dominated by Bengali-origin Muslims stemmed from political desperation.

Referencing remarks by the chief minister, Kalyan Gogoi stated: "The rightful place for individuals like Yunis Tamuli is in prison."

The statement broadened its attack to include opposition parties, accusing the Congress, Raijor Dal and Asom Jatiya Parishad of pursuing appeasement politics detrimental to indigenous communities. Akhil Gogoi, Gaurav Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi were labelled "modern-day traitors of Assam" for their alleged involvement in conspiracies against Assamese society.

The party called on residents to remain vigilant, declaring that such plans would not succeed under any circumstances.