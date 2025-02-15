The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam Pradesh has accused Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi and his 'organisation' of attempting to tarnish the reputation of the Border Security Force (BSF) by propagating anti-national narratives.



BJP spokesperson Lakhya Konwar alleged that the Congress is misleading the public to divert attention from core allegations against Gogoi and his wife, instead of addressing the accusations directly.



According to newly surfaced reports, an article published on July 10, 2015, by the Youth Forum on Foreign Policy (YFPP)—an organisation backed by Gaurav Gogoi—portrayed the BSF as a human rights violator.



The article alleged that BSF personnel deployed along the India-Bangladesh border were responsible for the brutal shooting of Bangladeshi citizens under the pretense of preventing illegal infiltration. It further claimed that India's border security forces had unlawfully killed nearly 1,000 Bangladeshi nationals, violating international law.



The BJP has questioned whether the BSF, which safeguards Assam’s borders, is a friend of the state, or if Gaurav Gogoi’s organisation is acting against national interests. The party has also raised concerns that such articles have been used to defame India’s security forces internationally.



Additionally, serious allegations have emerged regarding Gaurav Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, who was reportedly appointed by Pakistani national Ali Sheikh, known for making anti-India remarks. BJP asserted that Gogoi’s association with individuals holding anti-India sentiments poses a national security risk, and he must be held accountable for his actions.

The BJP has demanded clear and direct answers from Gaurav Gogoi and his wife, asserting that mere propaganda will not mislead the people of Assam.