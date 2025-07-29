"Feels straight from Pakistani Parliament": Gaurav Gogoi's speech draws Assam BJP's ire

Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's recent speech in Parliament sounded as if it was coming straight from the Pakistani Parliament, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Spokesperson Kishore Kumar Upadhyay said on July 29.

Backing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s earlier remarks, Upadhyay accused Gogoi of using language and tone that align with Pakistan’s propaganda.

“If you hear Gaurav Gogoi’s speech without watching the video, you’d genuinely feel like it’s coming straight from the Pakistani Parliament. The tone, the narrative, and the choice of words ; everything was perfectly in sync with Pakistan’s propaganda machinery,” Upadhyay said. He also claimed that Gogoi’s “secret visits” and “suspicious closeness” to Pakistan are deeply worrying.

Upadhyay added that Gogoi’s entire immediate family holds foreign citizenship, which, according to him, raises serious questions about his loyalty to India. “This is not just a betrayal of Assam’s trust but a complete insult to the very idea of being Indian,” he said.

Upadhyay’s remarks came in response to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s post on Twitter, in which Sarma had sharply criticized Gogoi for his speech in Parliament. Sarma wrote, “The speech delivered by our MP from Jorhat in Parliament yesterday proved beyond doubt that he acts on behalf of Pakistan. His secret trip and close ties with the Pakistani establishment speak volumes. With his wife and both kids holding foreign citizenship, he can leave India any time. He is a disgrace to Assam and a betrayal of our pride as proud Indians.”

The controversy started after Gaurav Gogoi raised questions in Parliament on July 28 about the government’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack that happened 100 days ago. Gogoi questioned how, despite having drones, Pegasus surveillance, satellites, and various security forces, the government had still not managed to capture the five terrorists responsible.