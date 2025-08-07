Assam: BJP accuses Congress of conspiring against indigenous interests in Sixth Schedule areas

Assam BJP spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay accused Congress leader and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi of conspiring against the interests of indigenous communities in Sixth Schedule areas. Upadhyay claimed that Gogoi’s recent actions and statements have raised serious concerns among the public regarding his commitment to protecting tribal rights and regional stability.

Addressing the media, Upadhyay criticized Gogoi’s understanding of the Sixth Schedule, saying, “There is growing public doubt over whether Gaurav Gogoi even understands the Sixth Schedule. His recent behavior reflects a pattern aimed at misleading tribal communities.” He went on to allege that the Congress party, under Gogoi’s leadership, is reviving the tactics that allegedly led to unrest among indigenous communities during the party’s tenure in 2008 and 2012.

The Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution provides for self-governance and administrative autonomy in tribal areas through autonomous councils. Upadhyay alleged that instead of supporting peace and development in these areas, the Congress is once again attempting to incite instability and confusion.

“The Congress party appears to be conspiring to destabilize the peace and harmony achieved under the BJP-led government,” said Upadhyay. He emphasized that the BJP, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, has worked diligently to ensure peace, security, and development across the state, including in Sixth Schedule regions.

He further asserted that attempts by the Congress to stall progress and disrupt peace will not succeed, adding, “The people of Assam have witnessed real development and stability under the BJP government, and they will reject any attempts to return to the politics of division.”