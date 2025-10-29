Assam BJP alleges Congress plans to halt semiconductor project if voted to power

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 29 accused the Congress of plotting to derail Assam’s emerging semiconductor industry, alleging that the party would “shut down” the upcoming Jagiroad semiconductor project if it came to power.

In a press statement issued from the BJP’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, party spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami said Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s recent remarks suggested that his party viewed Assam as “undeserving” of hosting such a high-value industry.

Goswami alleged that Gogoi’s endorsement of Priyank Kharge’s statement — that semiconductor plants should be established only on the basis of “merit” — revealed the Congress’s intent to withdraw support for Assam’s semiconductor initiative. “Gaurav Gogoi has no connection with the national life of Assam and no sense of responsibility toward the future of the youth,” Goswami said, accusing the Congress leader of pursuing “personal political ambitions” while remaining detached from Assamese society.

The BJP spokesperson claimed that by “casting doubts” on the semiconductor project at Jagiroad, Gogoi was attempting to obstruct a development that could transform the state’s economy. “This project would directly employ 28,000 youth and indirectly benefit over four lakh people in Assam,” he said.



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Highlighting the project’s potential to attract major national and international investments, Goswami said Assam was on the verge of a new industrial era. “Once completed, the semiconductor facility will open the door to massive industrial expansion—nearly ten times the current scale,” he added.

Terming the Congress’s position as an “anti-Assam conspiracy,” the BJP stated that it would not allow such “political sabotage” to succeed. “At a time when Assam is rapidly progressing toward industrial self-reliance, the BJP strongly condemns the Congress’s malicious attempt to undermine the state’s semiconductor industry,” the statement concluded.

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