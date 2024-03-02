The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its initial list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This announcement includes the names of the candidates from Assam.

The list features several front-runners who are expected to represent the party in various constituencies across the state.

As per the saffron party, from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat, BJP is likely to field Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Dibrugarh-Sarbananda Sonowal, Kaziranga-Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Jorhat-Tapan Gogoi, Tezpur-Ranjit Dutta, Darang-Udalguri-Dilip Saikia, Karimganj-Kripanath Mallah, Silchar-Parimal Suklabaidya, Nagaon-Suresh Bora, Lakhimpur-Pradan Barua, Diphu- Amar Singh Tiso.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha election, BJP is set to contest 11 out of 14 seats leaving two seats to its allies AGP (Barpeta and Dhubri) and one to the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) that is Kokrajhar.

The party is optimistic about its performance in the elections.