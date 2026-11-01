The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, has appointed district in-charges for Jorhat, Golaghat and Tinsukia districts.

According to an organisational appointment notice issued by the party, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia has appointed MLA Dr Mridul Dutta as the in-charge of Jorhat district, Tapan Kumar Gogoi as the in-charge of Golaghat district and MLA Chakradhar Gogoi as the in-charge of Tinsukia district.

The appointments were announced in an official communication dated November 1, 2026, issued by Anup Barman, General Secretary of the BJP’s Assam Pradesh unit.