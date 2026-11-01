Assam BJP appoints district in-charges for Jorhat, Golaghat and Tinsukia
Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia has appointed in-charges for Jorhat, Golaghat and Tinsukia districts. The move allocates party oversight across the three district units.
Advertisement
Story highlights
- Party president Dilip Saikia made the organisational appointments through a notice
- MLA Dr Mridul Dutta was assigned responsibility for Jorhat district
- Tapan Kumar Gogoi was given charge of the Golaghat organisation
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, has appointed district in-charges for Jorhat, Golaghat and Tinsukia districts.
According to an organisational appointment notice issued by the party, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia has appointed MLA Dr Mridul Dutta as the in-charge of Jorhat district, Tapan Kumar Gogoi as the in-charge of Golaghat district and MLA Chakradhar Gogoi as the in-charge of Tinsukia district.
The appointments were announced in an official communication dated November 1, 2026, issued by Anup Barman, General Secretary of the BJP’s Assam Pradesh unit.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today