The Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed the recent Cabinet decision by the Assam Government to ban the public consumption of beef, calling it a historic and significant step towards preserving the cultural and religious sentiments of the state.

The party stated that the move reflects the state’s commitment to protecting Assamese values, respecting religious beliefs, and promoting a harmonious society, further underscoring the emphasis on ensuring unity and respect for the sensitivities of all communities, particularly the majority Hindu population of the state.

BJP Assam Pradesh’s senior spokesperson praised the Assam Government for taking a bold and necessary step to safeguard the state's cultural fabric. Senior spokesperson Subhash Dutta said, "This decision aligns with the aspirations of the people of Assam, who have long recognised the importance of cattle preservation. BJP believes in creating a society where religious sentiments are respected, while ensuring unity and progress for all communities."

Drawing from 1958 when the Supreme Court of India upheld Bihar’s regulations banning beef consumption, emphasising the importance of cattle preservation for agricultural economics, the BJP release focused on how other states also introduced similar measures. "However, laws related to cattle slaughter are under the jurisdiction of state governments, meaning each state has its own rules. Some states, such as Maharashtra and Gujarat, have imposed complete bans on cattle slaughter."

Article 25 of the Indian Constitution grants the right to freedom of religion but subjects it to "public order, morality, and health", the release reminded, further emphasising that the law is not only about respecting religious practices but also about promoting broader values of public order, morality, and health as outlined in the Indian Constitution. "With this ban coming into effect, Assam will set an example for other states by encouraging peaceful coexistence while maintaining respect for local customs and traditions."

The party stated that the constitutional basis for banning beef lies in Article 48 of the Directive Principles of State Policy, which advises prohibiting cow slaughter and promoting animal preservation.