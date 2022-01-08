DISPUR: Lakhya Konwar, the spokesperson of Assam's BJP unit has alleged that the act by the Congress party in Punjab in undermining the prime minister's security is "shameful and highly condemnable."

He said that Congress party's manipulative tendencies in creating unrest in society has been exposed in this brazen act.

Recalling the loss of 855 innocent lives during the Assam agitation with the Congress in power at that time, Konwar also attributed the death of five youths during the CAA protests to the "instigation" of the Congress party.

Coming down heavily on the Congress party, Konwar said that Narendra Modi is not only the Prime Minister of the country but also a very popular world leader.

"The security of the Prime Minister is of paramount importance and cannot be compromised under any circumstances" Konwar said.

Pointing out at the irresponsible comment made by the APCC President Bhupen Bora on the security aspect of the PM's visit in Punjab, BJP Assam Pradesh spokesperson Lakhya Konwar said that Bora should be aware of the role of the State Home Department and security protocols to be followed during a PM'ss visit as he was himself the Parliamentary Secretary (Home) during the erstwhile Tarun Gogoi Government.

Konwar said Congress had made attempts to undermine democracy in the country during their stint in power but the BJP is steadfastly committed to strengthening democracy.

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