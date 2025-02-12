The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam celebrated Chilarai Divas across its 39 organisational districts. Nearly 10,000 BJP workers took part in the celebrations.

The event at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan included a floral tribute and the lighting of lamps before Chilarai’s portrait.

BJP Assam State President Dilip Saikia participated in the event at the party’s Darrang district office and also attended the State Chilarai Divas celebration organized by the Assam government in Mangaldoi.

Speaking on the occasion, Saikia remarked, “Chilarai stands before us as an indomitable symbol of courage, valor, and military expertise. He was not only a great warrior and administrator but also a patron of Sanatan culture. Despite being on par with legendary figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Lachit Borphukan, Chilarai has not received the national recognition he deserves.”

He further expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for organising Chilarai Divas in Delhi for the first time.

The event saw the participation of Assam’s Cultural Minister Bimal Bora.

Chilarai Divas is celebrated on the birth anniversary of the warrior Chilarai, the son of Maharaja Viswa Singha of the Koch dynasty. Born on this day in 1510, his real name was Shukladhwaj Singha. However, due to his swift movements in battle, resembling that of a kite (Chil in Assamese), he became popularly known as Chilarai.

After King Naranarayan ascended the throne, he appointed his brother Shukladhwaj as the Commander-in-Chief. Under their strong leadership, the Koch kingdom became a powerful state in the 16th century. Chilarai played a crucial role in uniting Northeast India and establishing a vast empire.