Assam's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened an extended executive meeting in Jorhat, aimed at adopting a series of organisational programmes and a strategic plan for victory in the upcoming 2026 Assembly and BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) elections.

The meet was held following a massive victory in the recent Panchayat elections.

The meeting, chaired by Assam BJP President and MP Dilip Saikia, was attended by district presidents, district in-charges, state office-bearers, MPs, ministers, and MLAs.

The gathering resolved to maintain this winning streak in the upcoming BTR elections, Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, Mising Autonomous Council, Silchar Municipal Corporation elections, and the 2026 Assembly elections.

In a press statement, Assam Pradesh BJP Spokesperson Subhash Dutta stated that the meeting provided guidance to all participants, emphasising the importance of strengthening the party at the booth and mandal levels.

The leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister and former CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, state in-charge and former MP Harish Dwivedi, and State General Secretary (Organisation) B Ravindra Raju highlighted the need to consolidate BJP's presence for the formation of a strong BJP-led government for the third time in Assam, ensuring the continuation of holistic development.

The expanded office-bearers' meeting extensively discussed all organisational activities to be implemented over the next eight months and launched a series of action plans from Jorhat under the banner of "Victory Resolution."

A resolution was also adopted in appreciation of the 2025 Panchayat election success and to offer gratitude to the developmental initiatives taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The meeting also passed a resolution expressing gratitude to the Indian armed forces and decisive leadership, praising "Operation Sindoor" as a shining example of India's military strength, indomitable courage, and strategic brilliance.

From May 28 to June 5, the BJP will organise District Executive Meetings in every organisational district, with special programmes planned in five BTR organisational districts, keeping in view the upcoming BTR elections.