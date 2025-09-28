Assam BJP chief denies links of Siddharth Sharma with party, assures justice in Zubeen Garg death case

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia on Sunday, September 28 denied any current association of Siddharth Sharma, the manager of late singer Zubeen Garg, with the Bharatiya Janata Party, amid mounting speculation following Sharma’s name surfacing in the ongoing probe into the singer’s mysterious death.



Addressing the media at the state BJP office in Basistha after the screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 126th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Saikia said, “I have heard that three to four years ago he may have been associated with the BJP Yuva Morcha. Personally, I have never met him. At present, he neither holds any responsibility in the party nor is he even a member.”





Siddharth Sharma encircled



Saikia made it clear that there would be no leniency for those accused. “There are serious allegations against him and the investigation is underway. Zubeen Garg’s family will get justice. Whoever is guilty will face the strictest punishment, no matter who they are,” he asserted.



Turning to electoral matters, the Assam BJP chief congratulated BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary on the recent Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections, while underlining BJP’s growing presence in the region. He noted that the party secured five seats in Darrang-Udalguri and improved its vote share compared to earlier polls, though it narrowly lost several constituencies due to the suspension of campaigning after Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise. “In some seats, we lost by just 200–300 votes,” Saikia observed.