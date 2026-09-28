Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia hits out at Congress after ECI’s SIR clarification

Assam Pradesh BJP president Dilip Saikia on Monday, September 28, hit out at the Congress over its criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying the poll panel's recent clarification on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had countered the Opposition party's allegations.

Addressing a press conference at the Nagaon district BJP office, Saikia accused the Congress and other Opposition parties of spreading “misinformation and propaganda” against the Election Commission and other constitutional institutions.

The ECI had on September 26 said decisions related to the SIR exercise, including its implementation and schedule, had been taken with the unanimous approval of all three Election Commissioners. The poll panel also announced measures to make the ongoing revision process easier for voters.

Saikia alleged that the Congress questioned the credibility of the ECI and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) when it faced electoral defeats, while accepting their credibility when it won elections.

He also claimed that Opposition parties had repeatedly attributed their electoral defeats to the ECI and EVMs and were attempting to undermine the credibility of constitutional institutions.

Referring to the SIR, Saikia said all decisions concerning the exercise had been taken unanimously by the three Election Commissioners. He alleged that attempts to question the impartiality of the electoral process reflected what he described as the Opposition's political frustration.

The BJP leader also referred to Form 6, used for inclusion of names in electoral rolls, and claimed that the Supreme Court had upheld its validity. He alleged that the Opposition's continued objections were part of an attempt to discredit constitutional institutions.

The ECI's clarification came amid reports and political criticism over alleged differences within the poll panel concerning the SIR exercise. The Commission said its decisions on SIR had received unanimous approval.

Saikia also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his past remarks on EVMs and the Rafale issue. He alleged that Gandhi had earlier questioned the credibility of EVMs and had subsequently been involved in contempt proceedings over remarks concerning the Rafale case.

He further accused the Congress of seeking to keep the political environment “charged and contentious” by questioning constitutional institutions.

“The Congress needs to learn to respect constitutional institutions,” Saikia said.

Assam Cabinet Minister Sushanta Borgohain, MLAs Pradyut Bordoloi, Rupak Sarma and Diplu Ranjan Sarma, along with several senior BJP leaders, attended the press conference.