Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia slams Congress for 'shielding infiltrators', hails PM Modi's rally turnout

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia on Wednesday, April 1, launched a sharp attack on the Indian National Congress, accusing it of prioritising “protecting infiltrators and Bangladeshis” over indigenous concerns, as campaigning gathers pace ahead of the Assembly elections.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Biswanath, Saikia said the turnout reflected growing public support for the BJP’s development agenda. “The Prime Minister addressed a massive public rally here… For the first time in independent India, Assam has received such extensive support for its development,” he said, adding that people have expressed trust in Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Drawing a direct comparison between the two parties, Saikia said, “We talk about indigenous issues, while they talk about protecting infiltrators and Bangladeshis. We work to remove infiltrators,” asserting that the Congress had taken a contrasting position on the issue.

He also downplayed the impact of senior Congress leaders campaigning in the state, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. “As far as the Congress is concerned… they will get just as many votes as they are destined to get,” he said.

Addressing the same rally, Modi highlighted changes in Assam’s infrastructure and connectivity over the past decade. “Until 10 years ago… people would be stunned to see the state's backwardness. But today… people are filled with joy,” he said, pointing to improved roads and strategic infrastructure, including highways capable of handling fighter jet landings.

The Prime Minister also referred to ongoing efforts to tackle floods and land erosion, stating that projects worth hundreds of crores are underway, with an additional Rs 18,000 crore proposed for further measures.

Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The election is expected to see a contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Congress, with the ruling alliance seeking a third consecutive term.