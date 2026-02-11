Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia urges party cadres to embrace 'Antyodaya', strengthen grassroots outreach

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia on Wednesday, February 11 called upon party workers to dedicate themselves to national service, drawing inspiration from the philosophy of Integral Humanism propounded by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Addressing the state-level Samarpan Diwas programme organised at the BJP Assam Pradesh headquarters, Vajpayee Bhawan, Saikia underscored the relevance of Upadhyaya’s ideals in contemporary governance and party functioning.

Commemorating the death anniversary of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh’s founding General Secretary, Saikia described Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya as the principal architect of the Integral Humanism doctrine and a guiding force behind the ideological foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He urged party cadres to internalise the principle of Antyodaya — the upliftment of the last and most deprived person in society — and translate it into action at the grassroots level.

Highlighting Upadhyaya’s life of struggle, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to national service, Saikia appealed to party workers to work with the resolve of “Nation First.” He said the welfare initiatives rolled out by BJP governments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee reflect the core objective of empowering the weakest and most marginalised sections of society.

Saikia asserted that the vision of Antyodaya is embedded in the policies of the “double-engine” government and stressed the need for proactive participation by party workers in taking government schemes to the people. He maintained that organisational responsibility is not limited to holding posts, but lies in sustained commitment to public service.

“The observance of Samarpan Diwas will be meaningful only when each worker shapes themselves into a disciplined, responsible and dedicated karyakarta,” he said, urging members to remain steadfast in their service to the nation through the party framework.

Reiterating Upadhyaya’s lifelong dedication to the country, Saikia also called on party workers to stay united and vigilant in countering anti-national forces in line with the party’s ideological principles.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by Dr Pradip Thakuria and witnessed the presence of BJP National Secretary and Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, former state president and East Guwahati MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharyya, former Rajya Sabha MP Mission Ranjan Das, Election Management Committee 2026 Convener and Lakhimpur MP Pradan Barua, along with over 300 party workers.