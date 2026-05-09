Assam BJP chief hails party’s victory in West Bengal, says “people will finally experience freedom”

Dilip Saikia on May 9 described the formation of a BJP government in West Bengal as a “historic and momentous day,” claiming the people of the state would now experience “an atmosphere of freedom” after the end of the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee.

In a statement issued by Bharatiya Janata Party Assam Pradesh spokesperson Manas Sarania, Saikia said the people of West Bengal had placed their trust in the BJP after a prolonged struggle against what he termed corruption, appeasement politics and anti-Hindu governance.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as Chief Minister at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party government shall transform West Bengal into a New West Bengal. An atmosphere resonating with development, progress and the triumph of Sanatani civilisation and culture shall prevail,” Saikia said.

He further stated that under the leadership of Suvendu Adhikari, citizens would “finally experience the freedom to live with dignity and without fear.”

Calling the swearing-in ceremony a historic milestone, Saikia said it was the first time since Independence that a BJP government had assumed office in West Bengal. He also paid tribute to party workers and leaders who contributed to building the BJP in the state over the years.

Referring to recent remarks by Amit Shah, Saikia claimed that with BJP governments now in power in West Bengal, Assam and Tripura, illegal infiltration from Bangladesh and cattle smuggling would be effectively curbed.

He alleged that infiltration had earlier been encouraged for “vote-bank politics,” but asserted that the BJP government would take stringent measures to secure the borders and ensure the safety of the Northeast.

Meanwhile, Saikia also welcomed BJP national president JP Nadda and Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana, to Assam ahead of the BJP Legislature Party meeting scheduled for May 10.

The BJP is set to form the government in Assam for a third consecutive term following its victory in the Assembly elections. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held on May 12 at the College of Veterinary Science playground in Khanapara.