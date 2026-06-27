Assam BJP claims Congress high command has lost confidence in Gaurav Gogoi

The Assam BJP has alleged that the Assam Congress is facing a deep organisational crisis and claimed that the party's central leadership has lost confidence in APCC president Gaurav Gogoi.

In a statement issued from the BJP's state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, state BJP spokesperson Manas Sarania alleged that the Assam Congress has become increasingly disconnected from the people and its own party workers due to internal factionalism and leadership disputes.

Sarania claimed that persistent infighting, personality-driven politics and struggles for supremacy have weakened the Congress organisation in the state. He further alleged that the Congress high command's decision to send central observers to resolve internal disputes reflected growing organisational instability within the party.

The BJP leader also claimed that the intervention of the Congress high command in the dispute involving Algapur-Katlicherra MLA Zubair Anam, who is also the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress president, indicated diminishing confidence in Gaurav Gogoi's leadership.

Concluding his remarks, Sarania alleged that the Assam Congress has strayed from its core principles and is now battling internal chaos, claiming the party is focused on its political survival rather than presenting itself as a viable alternative before the people of Assam.