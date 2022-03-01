Lakhimpur: As the polling for Assam Municipal Board Election, 2022 coming close, the political party candidates and the individualistic candidates beneath four Municipal boards of the Lakhimpur area have bounced on broad campaigns in their particular wards.

The candidates of the administering party BJP have been seen campaigning truculently in all four Municipal boards.

Manab Deka MLA of Lakhimpur has "campaigned for the BJP and its alliance AGP candidates in North Lakhimpur Municipal Board area whereas Bihpuriya MLA Dr. Amiya Kumar Deka has campaigned in Bihpuriya and Narayanpur Municipal Board areas. On the other hand, previous Panchayat & Rural Development Department Minister-cum-existing Dhakuakhana MLA Naba Kumar Doley has campaigned ward by ward under Dhakuakhana Municipal Board for AGP-BJP alliance candidates."

BJP of Lakhimpur District unit formally discharged the Sankalpa Patra, the Municipal Board Election declaration of the party, at the side of its district-based appeal on Monday.

At this event, the District Committee of the party organized a ceremonial program within the party's chief election office at Khelmati in North Lakhimpur town.

The Sankalpa Patra and the Request were discharged by BJP State Committee vice-president-cum-Lakhimpur District in-charge Ashok Bhattarai and Lakhimpur area president Phanidhar Baruah within the presence of Lakhimpur MLA Manav Deka, other party pioneers, contesting candidates, individuals, and supporters.

Whereas conveying an address, Phanidhar Baruah said, Within declaration, our party has guaranteed to "solve the civic issues", counting squander management by isolating and arranging the" same scientifically, round-the-clock tap water, development of present-day and scientific auditoriums, orderly distributing zones, clock towers and public toilets, particularly for ladies within the Municipal areas, streetlights, and parking places. These guarantees will be satisfied in the Lakhimpur area too.

The District in-charge Ashok Bhattarai highlighted the formative activities and the victory of the BJP-led Government in Lakhimpur District in the past years. He communicated with a strong certainty of winning all the municipal board seats within the district.

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