Assam BJP condemns killing of Suvendu Adhikari’s aide, demands impartial probe

The Bharatiya Janata Party Assam Pradesh unit on May 7 strongly condemned the killing of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, describing the incident as a “heinous act” and demanding an impartial investigation into the case.

In a statement issued from the party’s state headquarters in Guwahati, the Assam BJP said the killing had “shocked the conscience of civilised society” and alleged that attempts were being made to create an atmosphere of political violence and fear in West Bengal following the Assembly election results.

The party stated that while political and ideological differences are natural in a democracy, “seeking political revenge through violence and firearms can never be the hallmark of a democratic and civilised society.”

Referring to the recent Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Assam BJP claimed that the people had “fearlessly exercised their democratic rights” and delivered a mandate in favour of the BJP. However, it alleged that certain elements associated with the ruling All India Trinamool Congress and opposition groups were attempting to unleash political vendetta and violence after the polls.

Calling the developments “deeply alarming and condemnable,” the party said incidents of brutality and bloodshed have no place in a democratic society and urged authorities to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice with the “strictest punishment under the law.”

The Assam BJP also alleged that after losing political ground, “vested interests” had orchestrated repeated attacks on BJP workers and functionaries in West Bengal.

The party paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the violence and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

“The land of West Bengal, sanctified as the birthplace of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, has this time bestowed its mandate upon the Bharatiya Janata Party,” the statement said, adding that the BJP remains committed to establishing a “healthy, transparent and democratic government dedicated to the welfare of the people.”

The party further appealed to the authorities concerned to take firm measures to prevent recurrence of political violence in the future.

