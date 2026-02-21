Assam BJP dares Priyanka Gandhi to see ‘ground reality’, hits back at Congress ‘Charge Sheet-2026’

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday, February 20, launched a sharp counterattack on the opposition after the Indian National Congress released its “Charge Sheet-2026” against the state government.



At a press conference in Guwahati, party spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami invited Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to personally visit Assam’s tea garden areas and assess the situation on the ground. He urged her to walk through tea garden lines, inspect schools, Anganwadi centres and hospitals, and interact with local residents to understand what he described as visible development under the current administration.



Dismissing the Congress document as politically motivated, Goswami said the allegations levelled against the government were baseless and reflective of what he termed the party’s disconnect from Assam’s realities. He accused the Congress of misrepresenting eviction drives carried out under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, asserting that the operations were aimed at removing illegal encroachments from forest land, VGR/PGR land, Tribal Belts and Blocks, and other government property.



The BJP leader also rejected claims that indigenous communities were being displaced for corporate interests, calling the charge “false and misleading.” He further criticised the Congress for what he described as decades-long neglect of tea workers, stating that while previous governments failed to grant them land rights, the current dispensation has provided land pattas to ensure ownership security.



The exchange marks a fresh escalation in political rhetoric in Assam as parties position themselves ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.