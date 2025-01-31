With nearly a month passing since the cancellation of Prakash Kali’s appointment as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dhubri District President in December 2024, party workers and supporters are eagerly awaiting the announcement of a new leader.

The delay in the decision has intensified discussions within the political circles of Dhubri, with two prominent names emerging as strong contenders—Amit Chakravorty and Biswajeet Roy.

Amit Chakravorty, a seasoned organizational leader, has been associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP for over two decades. Born on July 3, 1981, he began his journey as a Swayamsevak in 1996 and steadily rose through the ranks.

He served as Dhubri Nagar Prachar Pramukh (2007-2012) and later as Dhubri Zila Prachar Pramukh (2012-2016) in the RSS before taking on leadership roles in Seva Bharati Purvatar and BJP. Since 2019, he has been the Convener of BJP's District IT Cell (Dhubri) and, from 2021, a State Training Cell Member for BJP Assam Pradesh.



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Chakravorty is known for his strategic approach, grassroots connections, and commitment to community engagement. His vision emphasizes patriotism, cultural heritage, and transparency, aligning with the party’s broader goals of self-reliant and progressive governance. His supporters believe that his leadership could bring fresh energy and dynamism to BJP’s district unit.

However, the contest is far from one-sided. On the other side of the coin stands Biswajeet Roy, another influential figure with strong organizational experience and political backing. With hands folded, both contenders await the final decision, while the party deliberates on selecting a leader who can strengthen BJP’s foothold in Dhubri and energize the party cadre.

As anticipation grows, the BJP leadership in Assam faces mounting pressure to declare the next district president.

The people of Dhubri are looking for change and fresh leadership, and the decision in the coming days will likely shape the political landscape of the region. Will the party opt for Amit Chakravorty's dynamic and structured leadership or choose Biswajeet Roy’s experience and influence? The answer remains uncertain, but the stakes are high as the coin continues to spin.