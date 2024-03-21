Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah made a series of remarks at the BJP-AGP karyakarta sammelan at Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district today.

The minister while interacting with media stated that the Assam BJP does not interact with individuals such as Congress MP Abdul Khaleque and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

"The day Abdul Khaleque resigned, everyone knew that he would again come back and there were no surprises. Now the people who want to stay in Congress must stay there and the ones who the BJP wants are coming automatically. The people like Abdul Khaleque should stay in Congress only."



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Responding to a query if Abdul Khaleque had contacted BJP after his resignation, Baruah said, "Why should BJP contact him or if he contacted us why should we engage in talks? We don't speak with some people including Abdul Khaleque or Badruddin Ajmal as it does not represent our organisational values," he said.

Earlier Assam Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah, has questioned Gaurav Gogoi's understanding and respect for Assamese culture, following his marriage to a foreigner.

Mallabaruah highlighted that Gogoi had spent significant time abroad and married a foreign woman. This, he argued, could potentially distance him from the culture and civilization of Assam.

In response to a query about Gogoi's etiquette, Mallabaruah expressed that to truly understand Assamese culture, one must experience the land and its people firsthand, something he felt Gogoi had not done.