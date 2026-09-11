Assam BJP draws up battle plan for Nagaon Bypoll, Silchar civic polls

The Assam BJP is set to discuss its electoral strategy for the upcoming Silchar Municipal Corporation elections and the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll at an extended state executive meeting in Guwahati, with party leaders also focusing on a month-long service campaign.

Assam Minister Ashok Singhal said the meeting, attended by BJP MLAs and other party members, would discuss the by-election, the Silchar Municipal Corporation election and the party's month-long Seva Sankalp programme.

“We will discuss plans to conduct these programmes effectively and work towards winning both elections,” Singhal said.

BJP MLA Pulak Gohain said the extended state executive meeting would also focus on the Seva Sankalp campaign, scheduled from September 17 to October 17.

He said the activities under the month-long programme would be discussed in detail, alongside preparations for the upcoming Silchar civic elections and the bypoll.

BJP MLA Pallab Lochan Das said the Seva Sankalp campaign would involve various service-oriented activities aimed at engaging with people and understanding their concerns.

“We will engage with people, understand people's problems and work together to address them,” Das said.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said the meeting would focus on the BJP's organisational strategy and programmes for the next four to six months.

“This is not a one-off meeting; the BJP holds a state executive meeting regularly, in line with its organisational rules. Some important decisions and plans for the coming months will be taken,” Hazarika said.

The meeting comes as the Assam BJP prepares for two important electoral contests — the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll and the Silchar Municipal Corporation election — while simultaneously planning its organisational and public outreach programmes for the coming months.