In a strict disciplinary move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled several leaders across Assam for contesting the upcoming panchayat elections independently, in defiance of party directives.

The expulsions are part of the BJP’s efforts to uphold internal discipline and ensure loyalty to officially nominated candidates.

The affected leaders hail from key districts such as Biswanath Chariali, Bongaigaon, Dhakuakhana, Kaliabor, Nagaon, Tinsukia, and Dibrugarh.



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The expelled leaders include Janata Kardong and Nabajit Neog from Biswanath Chariali, Bipin Ch. Das from Bongaigaon, Momi Saikia from Dhakuakhana, Rinku Parida from Kaliabor, Farnaz Ahmed from Nagaon, Tarunjyoti Dihingia from Tinsukia, and Joshna Koiery, Medina Mech Baruah, and Ganesh Panika from Dibrugarh.

The party's disciplinary committee confirmed the expulsions and reiterated that contesting elections against official party nominees constitutes a clear violation of party discipline and would not be tolerated.

Sources within the BJP hinted that more such actions could follow if party members continue to defy instructions during the panchayat election process.