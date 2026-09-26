Assam BJP expels 12 Cachar leaders over alleged violation of party discipline

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has removed 12 party functionaries from its primary membership over alleged violations of party discipline.

According to the announcement, BJP Assam Pradesh President Dilip Saikia ordered the expulsion of the functionaries, all associated with different wards of the Silchar Municipal Corporation in Cachar district.

The expelled members are Dipu Sinha (Ward No. 2), Monika Mondal (Ward No. 4), Sandeep Dutta (Ward No. 6), Rathindranath Saha alias Madhav (Ward No. 11), Sangeeta Chakraborty (Ward No. 14), Nripendra Narayan Thakur (Ward No. 19), Manisha Dey (Ward No. 21), Rakhi Chowdhury (Ward No. 31), Saheli Dey (Ward No. 38), Debashish Roy (Ward No. 39), Shiva Deb (Ward No. 40) and Anupama Das (Ward No. 10).

The party’s action follows allegations of indiscipline against the members. The announcement did not specify further details regarding the alleged violations.