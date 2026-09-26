Assam BJP expels 12 Cachar leaders over alleged violation of party discipline
The Assam BJP has expelled 12 functionaries linked to Silchar Municipal Corporation wards in Cachar. The party said the action followed allegations of indiscipline, though it gave no further details.
- The action affects BJP functionaries linked to Silchar Municipal Corporation wards
- Assam Pradesh president Dilip Saikia issued the expulsion order, party said
- Those removed represented wards across Cachar district, spanning Ward 2 to 40
The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has removed 12 party functionaries from its primary membership over alleged violations of party discipline.
According to the announcement, BJP Assam Pradesh President Dilip Saikia ordered the expulsion of the functionaries, all associated with different wards of the Silchar Municipal Corporation in Cachar district.
The expelled members are Dipu Sinha (Ward No. 2), Monika Mondal (Ward No. 4), Sandeep Dutta (Ward No. 6), Rathindranath Saha alias Madhav (Ward No. 11), Sangeeta Chakraborty (Ward No. 14), Nripendra Narayan Thakur (Ward No. 19), Manisha Dey (Ward No. 21), Rakhi Chowdhury (Ward No. 31), Saheli Dey (Ward No. 38), Debashish Roy (Ward No. 39), Shiva Deb (Ward No. 40) and Anupama Das (Ward No. 10).
The party’s action follows allegations of indiscipline against the members. The announcement did not specify further details regarding the alleged violations.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today