Assam BJP expels man behind controversial 'point-blank shot' video featuring Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam unit has expelled its Social Media Co-Convenor Ron Bikash Gaurav after he was identified as the individual responsible for uploading a controversial AI-generated video featuring Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the party’s official social media handle. The video, which depicted the Chief Minister making contentious remarks, sparked nationwide outrage and triggered multiple police complaints and civil actions from opposition parties.

The controversy erupted on February 8, 2026, when the official ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account of the Assam BJP shared an AI-edited video purportedly showing Sarma making remarks related to Muslims. The clip quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from political leaders across the country and raising concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence in political communication.

Following mounting backlash, the BJP deleted the video and initiated internal action. Ron Bikash Gaurav was subsequently identified as the creator and uploader of the clip and was relieved of his responsibilities before being formally expelled from the party.

Clarifying his position, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distanced himself from the video, stating that it did not reflect the party’s official stand. He reiterated his long-held political position against illegal immigration, asserting that his opposition is directed at “Bangladeshi infiltrators” and not Indian or Assamese Muslims.

Earlier, AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi strongly condemned the video, alleging that it portrayed the Assam Chief Minister as targeting Muslims and promoting divisive rhetoric. Terming the content “deeply objectionable,” Owaisi announced that his party would pursue legal action and file a police complaint seeking registration of a case against Sarma.

Addressing the controversy, Owaisi stated that such content fosters hatred against Muslims and undermines democratic values. Despite the video being taken down from the BJP’s official handle, copies of the clip continued to circulate across various social media platforms.

Responding sharply to the allegations, Sarma denied any involvement with or knowledge of the video. “If he has filed a case against me, arrest me. I have no objection. I am ready to go to jail. I do not know anything about any video,” the Chief Minister said.