Assam: BJP expels sixteen members for independent candidature
The BJP in Assam has expelled sixteen of its members for their decision to stand as independent candidates in the upcoming elections.
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Assam: BJP expels sixteen members for independent candidature
State President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh Bhabesh Kalita on December 26 announced the expulsion of several party members for their Independent Candidature against the BJP Official Candidate.
The following Karyakartas have been expelled from the party:
Lalremthiem Tuolor
Silvias Lalrotlounga Khozol
Rahul Naiding
Paunamsaulakbe Newme
Pauramduing Jeme
Pronen Haflongbar
Punush Nunisa
Bimal Hojai
Hemanta Kemprai
Joysing Durong
Dormen Enghi
Ramgalungbe Jeme
Lalropui Hmar
Saivongril Hrangkhol
Joydesh Phonglo
Herojit Jidung
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