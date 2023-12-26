State President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh Bhabesh Kalita on December 26 announced the expulsion of several party members for their Independent Candidature against the BJP Official Candidate.

The following Karyakartas have been expelled from the party:

Lalremthiem Tuolor

Silvias Lalrotlounga Khozol

Rahul Naiding

Paunamsaulakbe Newme

Pauramduing Jeme

Pronen Haflongbar

Punush Nunisa

Bimal Hojai

Hemanta Kemprai

Joysing Durong

Dormen Enghi

Ramgalungbe Jeme

Lalropui Hmar

Saivongril Hrangkhol

Joydesh Phonglo

Herojit Jidung