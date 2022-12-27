BJP Assam on December 27 has expelled Tinsukia Municipal Board chairman Jayanta Barua with immediate effect from the post of primary member of the Bharatiya Janata Party for violating party discipline of the Bharatiya Janata Party.



Earlier in November, Two BJP leaders from the Bongaigaon district were expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh.



In a statement signed by BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita, Saraju Devi, president of Bongaigaon district BJP and representative of ward number 6 of Abhayapuri municipality and president of BJP Mahila Morcha in Bongaigaon district and representative of ward number 5 of Abhayapuri municipality, has been expelled from the primary membership of the BJP with effect from November 18.