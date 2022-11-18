Two BJP leaders from the Bongaigaon district have been expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh.

In a statement signed by BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita, Saraju Devi, president of Bongaigaon district BJP and representative of ward number 6 of Abhayapuri municipality and president of BJP Mahila Morcha in Bongaigaon district and representative of ward number 5 of Abhayapuri municipality, has been expelled from the primary membership of the BJP with effect from November 18.

On the other hand, Prabin Das, district secretary of the BJP unit of Bongaigaon district has also been suspended.

Notably as per the statement said that the party has expelled two BJP leaders for trying to break the Abhayapuri municipality, which is under BJP's control with the help of the opposition and also conspiring against the party.

Earlier on November 4, five ward committee members of Abhayapuri Municipal Board filed a no-confidence motion against the Municipal Board Chairman Ramendra Narayan Baniyaka citing his style of work has left councillors distressed and that Ramendra Narayan has neglected the development works in the town ever since he became the Chairman of the Municipality.

The five committee ward members who passed the motion belong to the BJP.

The BJP won 9 out of 11 seats in the last municipal elections and formed the Abhayapuri Municipality.

On April 2022, the BJP announced Ramendra Narayan Baniyaka as the Chairman of Abhayapuri Municipality after winning the Municipal Election.

Five members of the BJP, two members of AGP and one member of the Congress sent a no-confidence motion to the president on November 2, alleging that the pace of development in the city has been stalled and no general meeting was held on time.