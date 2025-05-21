Tensions have escalated within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam as the Tinsukia district unit submitted a formal complaint against Digboi MLA Suren Phukan, accusing him of anti-party activities and misconduct.

The complaint, addressed to Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia, refers to a series of incidents beginning on May 1, involving Phukan, BJP Panchayat poll candidate Jonmoni Moran and Kalpajyoti Phukan, who allegedly made derogatory remarks about the Moran community.

Kalpajyoti, identified as neither an office-bearer nor an active party member, was socially boycotted by both the party and locals.

Despite the district unit’s stance, MLA Suren Phukan reportedly criticized the Tinsukia District Committee, questioning their actions and using abusive language directed at both district and state BJP leaders. His remarks have been described as anti-party and demoralizing for workers.

General Secretary Diganta Padun had previously notified the state leadership in writing about the issue. A district executive meeting held on May 19 unanimously resolved to escalate the matter formally, citing concerns over Phukan's repeated disregard for party discipline.

The BJP state leadership has not yet responded publicly, but the issue has stirred considerable debate within the organization, highlighting growing internal divisions ahead of key political challenges.